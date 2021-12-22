Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,259. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $476.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.