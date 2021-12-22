Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,600,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

