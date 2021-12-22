Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.51 million to $14.89 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.52 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $60.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCO opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.