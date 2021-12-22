Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 586,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $755.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

