Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.75.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$133.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.01. The stock has a market cap of C$86.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$94.90 and a one year high of C$141.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

