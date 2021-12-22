Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 22nd (ABI, ACAD, CAMP, CGNT, DGE, JST, MEOH, NKE, RI, SRE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €67.00 ($75.28) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.56) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €74.00 ($83.15) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $44.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $176.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €200.00 ($224.72) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $139.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €31.00 ($34.83) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

