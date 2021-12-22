Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Asana (ASAN)

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2021 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/5/2021 – Asana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/2/2021 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of Asana stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $201,500,782 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $11,141,054. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

