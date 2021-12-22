Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for boohoo group (BOO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for boohoo group (LON: BOO):
- 12/17/2021 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 395 ($5.22).
- 12/17/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – boohoo group was given a new GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/16/2021 – boohoo group was given a new GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/10/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – boohoo group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.
LON BOO traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.85 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,423,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
In other news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,446.29).
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.