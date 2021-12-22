Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for boohoo group (BOO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for boohoo group (LON: BOO):

12/17/2021 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 395 ($5.22).

12/17/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – boohoo group was given a new GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/16/2021 – boohoo group was given a new GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/10/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – boohoo group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

LON BOO traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.85 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,423,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,446.29).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

