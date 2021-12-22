Analyzing ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -94.39% Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25%

This table compares ImmunityBio and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 22,771.35 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 297,890.59 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -13.07

ImmunityBio has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ImmunityBio and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.64%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $119.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

