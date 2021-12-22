Analyzing Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -40.60% -19.70% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sana Biotechnology and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 137.07%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.66%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($9.29) -1.75 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 20.66 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.81

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Sana Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

