Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $3.68 on Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00007602 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $687.28 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005113 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,632,454 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.