Anoncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $96,276.50 and $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

