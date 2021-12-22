Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,433.62

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,433.62 ($18.94) and traded as low as GBX 601.54 ($7.95). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 608 ($8.03), with a volume of 18,743 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of £141.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.62.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.