ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,592. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.86 and its 200 day moving average is $366.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

