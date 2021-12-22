AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches Market Cap of $14.92 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

