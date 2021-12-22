Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

