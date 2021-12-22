APIX Market Capitalization Achieves $10.84 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. APIX has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $714,956.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00209392 BTC.

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

