Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.73 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00240220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.87 or 0.00506928 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00082483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

