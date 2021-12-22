Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $552.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.35 million and the lowest is $546.50 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Argus boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

NYSE APO opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.