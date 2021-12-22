Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $2.02

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $507,210.78 and approximately $55,812.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00246037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00509121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00082535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

