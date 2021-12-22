Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

