Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Applied Materials worth $273,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.67. 28,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,079. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

