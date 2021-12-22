Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $180.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

