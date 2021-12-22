Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.