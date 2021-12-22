APYSwap Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $132,070.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.69 or 0.08128868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.71 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

