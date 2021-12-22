Arbidex Market Cap Reaches $114,314.10 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $114,314.10 and $51,061.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00209396 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

