ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

