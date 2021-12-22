ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.
ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
