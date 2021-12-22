Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $16.07 million and $2.29 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

