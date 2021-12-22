ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.78 ($45.82).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.