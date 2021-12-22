ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.78 ($45.82).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

