Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $5.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $37,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.