Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.05. Arco Platform shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 1,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 158,149 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 580,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

