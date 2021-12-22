Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $1,444,416.56 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

