Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $15.27. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 115,339 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

