Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.80

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 112859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

The company has a market cap of C$608.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.78.

Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

