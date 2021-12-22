Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $136.18

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.18 and traded as high as $137.14. Arkema shares last traded at $132.03, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

