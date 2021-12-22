Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 29,781 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09.

