Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

BDX stock opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

