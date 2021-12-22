Arweave (AR) One Day Volume Hits $45.10 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Arweave has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $45.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $52.53 or 0.00108451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001531 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

