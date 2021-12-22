Aryacoin (AYA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $18,981.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.