Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 63,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 117,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$24.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.