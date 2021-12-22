AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

