Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.05) and the highest is ($2.16). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($7.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASND stock remained flat at $$138.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,324. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $181.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

