Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,898 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after buying an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $726.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

