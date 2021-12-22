Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Trading Down 7.2%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Ascential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

