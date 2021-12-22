Ashim Gupta Sells 111,250 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 3,270,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,992. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,523,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

