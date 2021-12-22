Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.24

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.24 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 197.99 ($2.62). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.59), with a volume of 290,012 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £192.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.24.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,111.80).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

