Asio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

