ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,520.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

ASOMY stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

