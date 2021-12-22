Assemble Protocol (ASM) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.65 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.14 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.