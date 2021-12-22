Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 442 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $56,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,224.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,393.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

